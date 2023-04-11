Rodon (forearm/back) threw on flat ground Tuesday and is slated for a bullpen session Wednesday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Rodon's rehab was delayed a bit due to some back stiffness, but it appears he's over that little flareup. Yankees manager Aaron Boone also said the forearm strain which initially sent Rodon to the injured list is a non-issue now. If Wednesday's bullpen session goes well, Rodon will throw live batting practice Friday. Boone indicated that the lefty returning before the end of April is unlikely.