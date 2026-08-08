Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Roughed up in rehab start

Rodon (elbow) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four in his first rehab outing against Triple-A Rochester on Saturday.

Rodon was cleared to begin his rehab assignment on Saturday after landing on the IL June 3 with left elbow inflammation. The 33-year-old was pulled after 48 pitches, with 29 of them going for strikes. The southpaw allowed a leadoff home run to start the game and a two-run triple in the third inning. Rodon will likely need to make a couple more starts in the minors before he rejoins the big-league club.