Rodon hurled two-plus innings in a Grapefruit League game against Atlanta on Sunday, allowing five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two batters.

Rodon's first game action in a Yankees uniform went about as poorly as possible, as the southpaw was shelled by Atlanta's bats. Three of the hits against him went for extra bases, and both Matt Olson and Austin Riley took Rodon deep. The third inning was particularly brutal for the New York newcomer, as he allowed five runners to reach base without recording an out. Of course, this was still just an exhibition contest, so fantasy managers who have drafted Rodon as an anchor of their rotation need not despair. He'll have plenty of time to straighten things out ahead of Opening Day.