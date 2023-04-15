Rodon (forearm) will throw a two-inning bullpen session Sunday or Monday and could then progress to facing live hitters, per the Associated Press.

Rodon threw a bullpen session at the Yankees' complex in Tampa on Wednesday and came away feeling fine, according to manager Aaron Boone, though the southpaw's session was at "less intensity" due to an earlier bout of back stiffness, per MLB.com. Boone noted that the team's initial indication that Rodon could return in late April was "a little aggressive," but the hurler's recent progress suggests that he could be on track for activation in the first half of May.