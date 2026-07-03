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Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Sent to IL with elbow inflammation

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Yankees placed Rodon on the 15-day injured list Friday with left elbow inflammation.

Rodon had been lined up to start Saturday against the Twins, but he'll now spend the next two weeks letting his arm rest after he tossed five innings of one-hit ball last Sunday against the Red Sox. His control was a bit shaky, however, as Rodon walked four batters. After missing the first 40 games of the season recovering from offseason elbow surgery, Rodon has posted a 3.30 ERA, 12.5 WHIP and 52:26 K:BB across his first 46.1 innings of 2026.

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