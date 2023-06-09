Rodon (back/forearm) will throw at least two more live bullpen sessions before moving on to an extended rehab assignment, Max Goodman of NJ Advance Media reports.

Rodon threw his first bullpen session at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday and said it was "good," emphasizing that it was a "big step" in his goal of making his first regular-season start for the Yankees. The southpaw threw 20 pitches and sat at 92 to 94 mph on his fastball, and the tentative plan is for him to throw again Sunday, according to manager Aaron Boone. Rodon will then have at least one more live BP before embarking on a minor-league rehab stint that will allow him to ramp up his pitch count. Considering that progression, it appears Rodon won't make it back to the big club until at least early July.