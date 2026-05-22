Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Seven Ks in five strong innings

Rodon (0-2) took the loss Thursday against the Blue Jays, allowing one run on three hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out seven.

Rodon has been pretty tough to hit so far in 2026, giving up fewer than four knocks in each of his first three starts, but control has been a big problem for him since coming off the injured list. The 33-year-old southpaw has walked at least a trio of batters each time out, but it was encouraging to see him throw a season-high five frames Thursday while fanning a season-best seven. Rodon has a shaky 4.15 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 17:11 K:BB across 13 innings, but he's set for a favorable matchup against the Royals in his next appearance.