Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Seven strikeouts in rehab start

Rodon (elbow) pitched 4.1 scoreless innings, giving up two hits and a walk while striking seven batters in a rehab start with Double-A Somerset on Thursday.

Rodon was making the second start of his minor-league rehab assignment after he surrendered three runs over 2.2 innings with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday. The southpaw was able to toss 58 total pitches, notching 41 strikes, and although it was against lesser competition, Rodon definitely looked more comfortable Thursday. The 33-year-old has been on the 15-day injured list since July 3 while recovering from left elbow inflammation, and it's unclear if he'll make another minor-league start before returning to the Yankees.