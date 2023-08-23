Rodon did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits over six innings against the Nationals. He struck out one.

Rodon pitched well in his return from the IL, holding the Nationals to just one run while making it through six innings for the first time this season. Through seven starts (33 innings) this season, Rodon is 1-4 with a 6.27 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 26:18 K:BB. He'll look to build on Tuesday's outing in his next start, tentatively scheduled for this weekend in Tampa Bay.