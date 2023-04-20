Rodon (back) will not throw for a few days and is set to undergo a CT scan, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Rodon has already undergone some testing on his back, which came back normal, but he'll have a CT scan, too, just to be safe. The Yankees still believe the back problem to be minor, although it will push back the left-hander's return timetable. Once he faces live hitters -- which could come right after the shutdown period -- Rodon is expected to be about a month away from action. That means he's probably not going to make it back until at least the latter part of May.