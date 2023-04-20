Rodon (back) won't throw for a few days and is set to undergo a CT scan Thursday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Rodon has already undergone some testing on his back, which came back normal, but he'll also have a CT scan just to be safe. The Yankees still believe the back problem to be minor issue, though it will push back the left-hander's return timetable. Once he faces live hitters -- which could come right after the shutdown period -- Rodon is expected to be about a month away from action, which means he probably won't make it back until at least the latter part of May.