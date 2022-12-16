Rodon signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the Yankees on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Rodon bet on himself by signing a one-year contract with San Francisco for the 2022 season. He delivered an excellent 2.88 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 237:52 K:BB across 178 innings and will now be rewarded with a lucrative long-term deal. In addition to his strong ratios and strikeout total, Rodon's inning total was also notable, as he overcame shoulder and elbow injuries from earlier in his career to prove he's capable of carrying a heavy workload. He'll join Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes (groin), and Luis Severino to form an imposing rotation in New York.