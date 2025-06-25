Rodon took a no-decision Tuesday against Cincinnati, giving up no runs on four hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out five.

It was the sixth scoreless start of the season for Rodon, who has spun at least six innings each time he's accomplished this feat. The veteran southpaw has now thrown at least five innings in each of his 17 outings, and he's punched out at least five in all but one of those appearances. Rodon will carry a stellar 2.92 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 119:34 K:BB over 101.2 innings into his next scheduled start against the Blue Jays, who are hitting a torrid .314 versus left-handed pitching since May 28.