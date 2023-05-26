Rodon (back) will throw a bullpen session Friday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
It will be the first time the left-hander has thrown from the bump since he received a cortisone injection for his nagging back injury. Rodon plans to travel with the Yankees on their road trip next week as he continues his rehab. He will need a fairly lengthy rehab assignment once he's deemed game-ready and it's uncertain when he might be cleared for that.
