Rodon (forearm) will throw a live batting practice session Monday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
It will be the first time the left-hander has faced hitters since he was diagnosed with a left forearm strain nearly a month ago. The Yankees had said previously that Rodon would be about a month away from a return once he progresses to live BP, so this would put the timetable for his season debut roughly around May 10. That's if he continues to move along without any hiccups, of course.
