Rodon (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Monday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Rodon was removed from Sunday's start against the Astros due to left hamstring tightness, and the Yankees aren't yet sure whether he'll require a trip to the injured list. He described his exit as precautionary, but his imaging should help offer clarity on the severity of the injury, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the team update his status afterward. If Rodon is unable to make his next turn through the rotation, Luis Severino is a strong candidate to remain a starter.