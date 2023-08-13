Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Rodon (hamstring) will face hitters during a simulated game later this week, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Rodon reportedly looked good in a bullpen session Saturday, and he will travel to Tampa to begin the next stage of his rehab process after the Yankees finish their series in Miami. If all goes according to plan, Rodon should be able to return immediately once he's eligible Aug. 22.