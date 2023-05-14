Manager Aaron Boone said Rodon (back) threw on flat ground from 60-to-75 feet Saturday and Sunday, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.
The 30-year-old recently resumed taking part in physical activities and was quickly cleared to start up a throwing program. Rodon has been unable to pitch this season due to a forearm strain and chronic back issues, the latter of which he received a cortisone injection for in early May. The left-hander still has significant building up to do before progressing to game action, which likely means his return remains more than a month away.
