Rodon (3-6) took the loss Sunday, allowing three runs on six hits over 6.2 innings against the Pirates. He struck out 10.

It was a strong outing from Rodon, who set a new season high with 10 strikeouts while pitching into the seventh inning for the first time this year. However, he'd be stuck with the loss, as the Yankees offense couldn't provide enough run support in the 3-2 defeat. Rodon's now struck out 19 in his last two starts (11.2 innings), allowing four runs in that span. He'll carry a 5.90 ERA into his next outing, currently scheduled as a home matchup with the Diamondbacks.