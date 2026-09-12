Rodon (6-3) earned the win against the Mets on Friday, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out eight across 6.1 innings.

Friday's series opener was arguably Rodon's best outing of the season, with his eight strikeouts being his best of the year while working into the seventh inning. He induced 18 whiffs on 93 pitches (61 strikes), and the 32-year-old southpaw has given up one earned run in four of his five outings since being activated from the 15-day injured list Aug. 18. Rodon will take a 2.94 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over 70.1 innings into his next start, tentatively slated for next week on the road against the Twins.