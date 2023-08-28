Rodon did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven in 4.2 innings against the Rays.

The Rays piled on two runs versus Rodon in the first inning off an error and a solo home run by Brandon Lowe. Rodon went on to retire 11 straight batters but got himself into trouble in the fifth with two walks and was pulled in favor of Ian Hamilton after 84 pitches. The 30-year-old registered a season-high seven strikeouts and allowed only two hard-hit balls but failed to reach five innings for the third time in his last four starts. Rodon now owns a 5.97 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 33:20 K:BB in 37.2 innings. He went winless in August and will look to change his fortunes in a matchup against the Astros his next time out.