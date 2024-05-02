Rodon (2-2) took the loss Thursday against the Orioles, allowing seven runs (six earned) on eight hits over four innings. He struck out six.

After shutting out Baltimore through the first two innings, Rodon allowed three solo home runs between the third and fourth innings before the O's put up a four spot in the fifth, forcing the Yankees to turn to the bullpen. It's a deflating effort from Rodon, who'd allowed just one run over 13 innings in his previous two starts. His ERA is up to 3.68 on the season with a 1.28 WHIP and 36:14 K:BB in seven starts. Rodon will look to bounce back in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week against the Astros.