The Yankees announced that Rodon was removed from his start Sunday against the Astros due to left hamstring tightness. He was charged with five earned runs on three hits and two walks and struck out five over 2.2 innings prior to departing.

After being visited by a trainer on the mound to have his leg checked out, Rodon tried to plead his case to stay in the game, but the Yankees ultimately called an early end to what had been a rough outing even before the injury cropped up. Though an initial diagnosis for his injury has been provided, Rodon will be examined over the next 24 hours before the Yankees offer up an updated timeline for when the southpaw might be ready to pitch again. If Rodon is unable to make his next turn through the rotation next weekend in Miami and is forced to the injured list, Luis Severino would likely stick around as a starter after manager Aaron Boone was previously non-committal regarding Severino's role moving forward. The Yankees could also turn to Jhony Brito to replace Rodon in the rotation, if needed.