Rodon (16-9) took the loss Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over six innings against Minnesota. He struck out four.

Rodon delivered a quality start but was saddled with his ninth loss as New York's offense failed to score in Monday's defeat. The southpaw has been excellent of late, holding opponents to two runs or fewer in each of his past eight outings. During this stretch he's traded strikeout volume for run prevention, posting a 6.5 K/9 compared to his 9.4 mark on the season.