Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Takes ninth loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodon (16-9) took the loss Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over six innings against Minnesota. He struck out four.
Rodon delivered a quality start but was saddled with his ninth loss as New York's offense failed to score in Monday's defeat. The southpaw has been excellent of late, holding opponents to two runs or fewer in each of his past eight outings. During this stretch he's traded strikeout volume for run prevention, posting a 6.5 K/9 compared to his 9.4 mark on the season.
More News
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Hurls quality start in loss Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Win streak up to five starts•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Wins fourth straight Friday•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Works around walks in win•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Punches out five in 13th win•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Superb performance in 12th win•