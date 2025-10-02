Rodon didn't factor into the decision during Wednesday's 4-3 victory over the Red Sox, giving up three earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six batters over six innings.

Rodon squandered an early 2-0 lead by giving up a two-run single to Trevor Story in the third inning. The Yankees' offense then gave the southpaw a 3-2 lead to work with entering the sixth, which was once again spoiled by Story -- this time via a 381-foot solo shot to left field. Rodon needed 91 pitches to make it through six frames Wednesday, so he likely won't be available to pitch again until Game 3 of the ALDS on Tuesday if the Pinstripes advance past Boston.