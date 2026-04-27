Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Taking rehab to Double-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodon (elbow) is scheduled to make his next rehab start Thursday with Double-A Somerset, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Rodon made his first rehab outing Friday with High-A Hudson, when he allowed one hit and one walk while striking out four batters across 4.1 scoreless innings. The shift to Double-A is a promising sign for the veteran southpaw's timeline as he continues to recover from surgery in October to remove loose bodies and shave down a bone spur from his left elbow. With a couple more rehab starts on tap, Rodon is trending toward making his 2026 season debut in early-to-mid May.
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