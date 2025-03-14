Manager Aaron Boone announced Friday that Rodon will start Opening Day against the Brewers on March 27, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

The left-hander will step in as the Yankees' Opening Day starter with Gerrit Cole (elbow) lost for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Rodon struggled during his first year in the Bronx during 2022 with a 6.85 ERA in 14 starts, but he rebounded last season and finished with a 3.96 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 195:57 K:BB across 175 regular-season innings.