Rodon (forearm) will throw a bullpen session Thursday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

It will be his first time throwing off a mound since he was diagnosed with a forearm muscle strain back on March 9. Rodon is expected to throw at least two bullpen sessions before progressing to a couple live batting practice sessions and then a rehab assignment. That would seem to rule him out until at least late April, although a clearer timetable should be available as he continues his progression.

