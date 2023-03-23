Rodon (forearm) threw a 15-pitch, all-fastballs bullpen session Thursday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
It was his first time on the bump since he went down with a left forearm strain in early March. Rodon is slated to play catch Friday and throw another bullpen session in a few days, mixing in some breaking balls that time. The southpaw is expected to need 2-4 bullpen sessions and a couple live batting practice sessions before being cleared for a rehab assignment.
