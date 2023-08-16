Rodon (hamstring) threw a five-inning simulated game Wednesday in Tampa, Max Goodman of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

As long as he responds well to the workout with no renewed discomfort, Rodon should be able to slot back into the Yankees' starting rotation next Tuesday (Aug. 22) against the Nationals. He's been on the 15-day injured list since Aug. 7 with a left hamstring strain after also missing the first three months of the 2023 campaign because of forearm and back problems.