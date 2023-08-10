Rodon (hamstring) threw from flat ground Wednesday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Rodon was placed on the IL on Monday due to a low-grade left hamstring strain, but the Yankees indicated at the time that he would continue throwing. That plan has come to fruition, as the left-hander played catch Wednesday in Chicago. The initial indication is that Rodon could need just a minimum stay on the injured list, which would put hit in line to return for a home series against Washington that begins Aug. 22.