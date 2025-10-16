Rodon underwent surgery Wednesday to remove loose bodies and shave down a bone spur in his left elbow, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Rodon will not be allowed to throw for eight weeks and the operation "probably delays him" to begin the 2026 season, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday. It sounds like the left-hander should be ready to make his season debut sometime in April, but a firmer timetable for Rodon's return will not be known for a while. The southpaw won a career-high 18 games during the 2025 regular season, finishing with a 3.09 ERA and 203:73 K:BB over 195.1 innings.