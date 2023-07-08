Rodon (0-1) took the loss against the Cubs on Friday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two batters over 5.1 innings.

Rodon's first game as a Yankee came after a trio of minor-league rehab starts during which he allowed just one run and posted a 17:3 K:BB over 10.2 innings. The left-hander wasn't quite as effective against the Cubs, though he was just two outs away from recording a quality start. Rodon had topped out at 58 pitches during his rehab stint, and he was able to increase that number to 69 pitches Friday. Though he took the loss -- largely due to a complete absence of run support by New York's offense -- this was overall a positive outing for the veteran hurler given his long injury layoff. Rodon will have ample time to recover during the All-Star break, and he could start New York's first game in Colorado following the Midsummer Classic.