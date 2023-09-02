Rodon (2-4) pitched five innings, surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out four batters on his way to a win in Friday's 6-2 victory over the Astros.

Rodon put together another strong start Friday, allowing two or fewer runs for the third straight outing. He gave up a solo homer to Jose Abreu in the bottom of the second and then an RBI-double by Kyle Tucker in the third accounted for the final run on the left-hander's line. Since Aug. 22, Rodon has posted a 2.87 ERA over 15.2 innings in three starts.