Rodon sat in the mid-90s and touched 97 mph during a live batting practice session Tuesday, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

Martino notes that Rodon was sitting in the 90-to-92 mph range during his early live batting practice sessions last year and, of course, then went on to have an injury-shortened, disappointing season. Rodon reported to camp this spring early and in better shape and there is growing internal optimism about the left-hander's chances of bouncing back in 2024, per Martino.