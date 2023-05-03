Rodon (back) will undergo more testing Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Rodon no longer has any issues with his pitching arm, but his back is still bothering him and the Yankees are trying to get a better handle on it. Based on how Thursday's tests go, they should have a new plan on how to best attack Rodon's rehab.
