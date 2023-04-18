Rodon's (forearm) back is "still barking" and he will undergo tests, per Yankees manager Aaron Boone, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

The Yankees don't think anything is seriously wrong with Rodon's back, but they've decided to send him for tests just to be safe. The left-hander was still able to throw a bullpen session as scheduled Monday. Rodon initially went on the injured list with a forearm strain, but that is viewed as a non-issue now.