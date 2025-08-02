Rodon took a no-decision Friday against the Marlins, allowing four runs on two hits and five walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out nine.

Rodon threw four hitless innings to open his outing, but he ended up getting blasted for four runs in the fifth frame to leave considerable mark on his ledger. While the All-Star southpaw did fail to fire at least five frames for the first time all year while matching a season worst in walks, he did come just one strikeout short of tying his season high. Rodon still owns a strong 3.34 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 156:52 K:BB across 134.2 frames, but things aren't likely to get much easier his next time out versus the first-pace Astros in the Bronx.