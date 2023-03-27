Rodon (forearm) completed a 30-pitch bullpen session Monday and was encouraged by how he felt afterward, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Following a two-week shutdown period, Rodon resumed mound work last Thursday, tossing a 15-pitch side session. He doubled up that pitch count Monday and is expected to throw off a mound once or twice more before advancing to facing hitters. While he continues to work through a left forearm strain, Rodon is expected to be on a build-up program that lasts around a month, so fantasy managers who are stashing him early on during the season shouldn't bank on him being ready to debut until late April in a best-case scenario.