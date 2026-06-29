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Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Walks four in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rodon allowed two unearned runs on one hit and four walks while striking out six over five innings in a no-decision Sunday versus the Red Sox.

Rodon didn't have the best control, though it was Oswaldo Cabrera's fielding error in the fourth inning that allowed the Red Sox to scrape together a pair of runs. Rodon has mostly been steady throughout the season, allowing no more than three runs in any of his nine starts. He's posted a 3.30 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 52:26 K:BB across 46.1 innings. The veteran southpaw is projected to make his next start at home versus the Twins.

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