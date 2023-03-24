Rodon (forearm) will be about a month away from joining the Yankees' rotation once he throws a live batting practice session, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Rodon threw a bullpen session Thursday and will need 2-3 more before progressing to live batting practice. That would seem to leave him at least a week away from live BP, making a return before the end of April unlikely. It's a rough timetable for the time being, and Rodon does seem to be recovering well from his minor forearm strain. However, it's just going to take a little time.