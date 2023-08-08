Rodon (hamstring) will continue to throw on flat ground in hopes that he will need only a minimum 15-day stay on the injured list, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Rodon is dealing with a low-grade left hamstring strain and wanted to pitch through the injury, according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone. However, the team decided to exercise caution and go ahead and IL him. Rodon has struggled mightily this season, posting a 7.33 ERA with 25:18 K:BB in 27 innings since coming back from forearm and back injuries.