Rodon (16-7) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings to earn the win over the Astros on Thursday.

Rodon was stingy with baserunners but still had to empty the tank with 109 pitches (69 strikes). This was his fifth straight win and his fourth quality start in that span, during which he has allowed a total of eight runs (seven earned) across 30.2 innings. The southpaw is now at a 3.12 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 180:69 K:BB over 170.1 innings through 29 starts this season. Rodon will look to keep rolling in a tough home start versus the Tigers next week.