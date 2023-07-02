Rodon threw 3.2 scoreless innings in a rehab outing with High-A Hudson Valley on Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

This marked Rodon's third rehab start, and he stretched out to 58 pitches -- 38 of which went for strikes. It was also likely to be Rodon's final rehab appearance before being activated, as he's expected to make his Yankees debut July 7 against the Cubs.