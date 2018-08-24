Yankees' CC Sabathia: Activated from DL

Sabathia (knee) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's start versus Baltimore.

As expected, Sabathia is back on the active roster after missing his previous start due to right knee inflammation. This provided the 38-year-old with additional rest before gearing up for the homestretch of the 2018 season. Across 22 starts, he's logged a 3.32 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with an 8.0 K/9.

