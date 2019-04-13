Yankees' CC Sabathia: Activated from injured list

Sabathia (chest/knee) was officially activated from the injured list ahead of his scheduled start Saturday against the White Sox.

After a run of players heading to the injured list, the Yankees finally get one going in the other direction. The veteran's debut had been delayed by a suspension as well as recovery from a pair of offseason surgeries, but he looked good in a rehab start for High-A Tampa, allowing one run in 4.2 innings while striking out six.