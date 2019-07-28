Yankees' CC Sabathia: Allows five runs in loss
Sabathia (5-6) took the loss Saturday against the Red Sox after surrendering five runs on nine hits over 4.1 innings. He struck out three and walked none.
Sabathia gave up one run on two hits through the first three innings, but he fell apart during the next two frames as Boston tallied four runs on seven hits. It's the second consecutive start the veteran lefty failed to finish five innings. Sabathia lines up to face the Red Sox again next weekend since the Yankees have scheduled off days Monday and Thursday.
