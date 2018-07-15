Yankees' CC Sabathia: Allows four earned runs

Sabathia allowed four earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two across 5.2 innings Saturday against the Indians. He did not factor into the decision.

While Sabathia's line was not extraordinary by any measure, he was the victim of bad defense behind him. Two of his earned runs came on a routine groundball that should have ended an inning, but instead resulted in two earned runs. The only extra base hit he allowed was a solo home run to Jose Ramirez in the first inning, though Sabathia has now allowed at least one home run in three consecutive starts. Due to his lack of strikeouts -- he has 77 punchouts in 100 innings pitched this season -- he is susceptible to bad batted ball luck and inflated home run totals, though he does have a solid 3.51 ERA headed into the All-Star break.