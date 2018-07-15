Yankees' CC Sabathia: Allows four earned runs
Sabathia allowed four earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two across 5.2 innings Saturday against the Indians. He did not factor into the decision.
While Sabathia's line was not extraordinary by any measure, he was the victim of bad defense behind him. Two of his earned runs came on a routine groundball that should have ended an inning, but instead resulted in two earned runs. The only extra base hit he allowed was a solo home run to Jose Ramirez in the first inning, though Sabathia has now allowed at least one home run in three consecutive starts. Due to his lack of strikeouts -- he has 77 punchouts in 100 innings pitched this season -- he is susceptible to bad batted ball luck and inflated home run totals, though he does have a solid 3.51 ERA headed into the All-Star break.
More News
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Knocked around for five runs•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Will start first game Monday•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Quality start in win over Braves•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Stymies Red Sox in Friday's win•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Takes loss despite solid outing•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Strikes out 10 in loss to Rays•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...