Yankees' CC Sabathia: Allows two runs in no-decision
Sabathia pitched five innings and took a no-decision Sunday, yielding two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four in a 3-2 loss to Seattle.
Sabathia allowed both runs in the first innings and was able to settle down and turn in a decent overall outing. It was certainly an improvement over his last outing, coughing up five runs (four earned) in just 3.1 innings to Oakland. He'll carry a 3.54 ERA into Saturday's start at home against the Blue Jays.
