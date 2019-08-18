Yankees' CC Sabathia: Back from IL
Sabathia (knee) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Indians.
The lefty will return to the mound for the first time since July 27 after another round of injections in his problematic right knee helped relieve the inflammation he was experiencing. Sabathia didn't make any minor-league rehab starts prior to his activation, so the Yankees could choose to act more conservatively with his workload than usual in his first turn back from the IL.
